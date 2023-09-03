DC inspects dengue measures

LAHORE : The anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider on Saturday visited Union Council UC-119, where she inspected anti-dengue arrangements and informed house owners about dengue preventive measures.The deputy commissioner visited the house of a dengue patient at DHA-EME Housing Society and reviewed the case response in the house and nearby area.

She also inquired about the heath of the patient and the field teams’ response.She inspected houses, empty plots and commercial markets of the area and assessed dengue larva elimination.She also checked the attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad in the area.

Around 20 new dengue cases were reported in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours, she said and added that eight cases were reported in Cantt, five in Wagah, three in Ravi Town while one each in Aziz Bhatti and Allama Iqbal Town. She said that dengue larva was eliminated at 1,043 points during inspection in the period. The DC instructed the field teams to ensue registration of dengue cases response on the official dashboard and also ensure door marking after indoor surveillance.