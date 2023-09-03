7,400 workers to participate in Polio OBR drive

LAHORE : In order to respond to positive environmental samples, Punjab is all set to hold a polio eradication campaign commencing from Monday (tomorrow).

The campaign, titled Outbreak Response (OBR), will be held partially in two districts including Lahore and Rawalpindi. Only 29 union councils of Lahore and four tehsils of Rawalpindi will be part of the campaign which will continue for seven days. Last two days will be dedicated to reaching ‘not available’ children. More than 7,400 polio workers will participate in the drive to immunize 7.87 million children under the age of five.

Punjab Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has deployed stakeholders from all areas to facilitate implementation of the polio campaign in priority areas. “Although there is no polio case in Punjab, but Wild Polio Virus has been found to be circulating in environmental samples of mega cities”, said the EOC Coordinator Khizer Afzaal in a statement. “The campaign will play an important role in preventing polio virus transmission”, added the coordinator. Khizer cautioned that Punjab was at the risk of imported virus circulation but government was active to prevent it. In July and August, Pakistan’s national laboratory confirmed presence of polio viruses in environmental sites of Lahore and Rawalpindi. The viruses were found to be genetically linked to the cluster in Afghanistan.

In response to the detections, Punjab recently wrapped up a campaign in Attock, Rawalpindi and Mianwali. Nearly two million children were vaccinated in the campaign. As per the SOPS, three responses need to be conducted to block polio virus spread in the wake of positive environmental samples.