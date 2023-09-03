Week-long Defence Day cultural events inaugurated

Islamabad : Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah on Friday formally inaugurated a week-long cultural activity being organized in connection with Pakistan Defence Day to be observed on September 6.

In this regard, a special exhibition of warfare artefacts opened here at Islamabad Museum located at Sir Syed Memorial. The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Federal Secretary for National Heritage and Culture Humaira Ahmed and heads of all attached departments of the division.

Talking to media, Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah highlighted the importance of the participation of children and youth in the mega cultural and literary activities. National Heritage and Culture Division and its attached department have panned a series of cultural activities and events in major cities aimed at highlighting the importance of patriotism and sacrifices and inculcate the love and respect of our homeland in the hearts of our younger generations. The Minister said that the cultural activities were include live performances, stage plays, puppet theatres, musical concerts, exhibitions, artisans at work, seminars, tableaus, etc.

Jamal Shah said that Pakistan Defence Day is an opportunity for Pakistanis to reaffirm their commitment to National unity and harmony. Federal Minister Jamal Shah said that 6 September is an important day in the history of our country and in this aspect all the attached departments have planned special cultural events to highlight the sacrifices of our national heroes.

He also said that a National Songs mega musical event would be organized in which renowned singers would sing national songs to mark the day in a befitting manner. Earlier, the minister also took round of special exhibition of warfare artefacts displayed at Islamabad Museum by Department of Archaeology and Museum (DOAM). The minister also visited Islamabad and took keen interest in the displays and expressed his determination to establish a state-of-the-art Museum in federal capital.