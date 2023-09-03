‘Demos against inflated power bills may lead to civil disobedience’

LAHORE : The only solution to the current troubling situation is to hold early and transparent elections. There is a need to establish a government that will address public difficulties and sufferings in decision-making.

Exorbitant power bills is the outcome of 72 years failed economic policies. Protesters are up in arms against the skyrocketing tariff of electricity. The situation may upturn the country and lead to civil disobedience.

These views were expressed by the discussants at Jang Economic Session on ‘Power Bills issues – Public Protest a big challenge for the caretaker government’. The panellists were Khurshid Ahmed, Malik Ijaz, Rukhsana Zafar, Amina Zaidi and Muhammad Ali Mian while moderated by Sikindar Lodhi.

Khurshid Ahmed said the public protest is justified in the prevailing situation. Wapda produced cheapest electricity with 40 per cent after consumption. But power tariff has been continuously increasing since it was disbanded into distribution companies and IPPs introduced. Now electricity produced on imported fuels and power tariff growing due to wrong policies of successive governments. Besides, expensive power generation, seven taxes are included in power bills which is injustice with public. The government must abolish additional tax in electricity bills and give relief to the people, he said.

Malik Ijaz said that none of the rulers are sincere with the country and public. The government abolished taxes from the power bills and introduced per unit flat rate. The solar system is the cheapest sources of power generation but it is expensive and poor could not afford it. The government is sucking public blood and situation has worsened which may lead to civil disobedience any time. The caretaker setup is not answerable to anyone so took steps for public relief, the speaker said.

Rukhsana Zafar said that the concept of free electricity supply to anyone should be end and everyone should pay their power bills.

If commoner can pay their power bills then why judge, bureaucrats, generals and senators are exempted from it. The government is spending billions of rupees on protocols, fuel, and security for them. There are no such rules of protocols and exemptions exists anywhere in the world expect Pakistan. The caretaker setup should fulfill the public demands, he said.

Amina Zaidi said some politicians opposed Benazir plans of coal power generation and now everyone is disturbed with expensive electricity.

Quaid-i-Azam made Pakistan after huge sacrifices but we are failed to run it. Heavy burden of taxes is put on public through electricity bills which is illegal. Every house is in trouble. There is urgent need for removing unnecessary from the electricity bills and reduce power tariff.

The caretaker setup should conduct free and fair elections immediately and transfer the government to elected political parties to end the crisis.

Muhammad Ali Mian said the survival of the country is at stake. The caretaker government should solve problems. Successive governments did not generate electricity from natural resources and conspired against national security by importing fuel.

Everyone from industrialists to housewives is paying 31 percent taxes on bills. Those paying power bills are also paying 13 percent of the bill for electricity theft.

The institutions should ensure that the burden of this crime should be placed on the region or province where this crime is committed. There is also need to change the service rules of free electricity for the government officials.