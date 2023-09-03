 
close
Sunday September 03, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Partly cloudy forecast

By Our Correspondent
September 03, 2023

Partly cloudy forecast: Hot and partly cloudy weather was reported in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin where mercury reached 44°C while at Lahore it was 37.3°C and minimum was 27.1°C.