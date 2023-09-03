ECP seeks transfer of officers posted in provinces for over three years

ISLAMABAD: In what is seen as a move to ensure transparency in the general elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the federal government to summon officers posted in provinces for more than three years.
To this effect, the ECP has issued a letter to the Secretary Establishment Division, directing the Secretariat Group, OMG, ex-cadre officers to report to the Federation immediately. The ECP also directed to provide the list of officers within three to four days.
Already, with the concurrence of the ECP, the Balochistan chief minister has ordered postings and transfers of as many as 51 officers, including deputy commissioners, additional deputy commissioners and directors reclamation and probation across the province.
According to a notification, these postings and transfers have been made “in the best interest of public with immediate effect and until further orders”.
The ECP had recently summoned the chief secretary and inspector general of police Sindh and asked them to also share proposals in relation to the postings and transfers of officers in order to ensure transparency in the elections, most likely slated for late January or early February.
