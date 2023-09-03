Financial assistance provided to over 100 families in Jaranwala

LAHORE: An interfaith delegation headed by Dr. Majeed Abel of Nolakha Presbyterian Church, Lahore, visited the Christian colony in Jaranwala and inspected affected churches in order to express solidarity with the victims.

The Catholic Bishop, Moderator of Presbyterian Church, Leadership of Salvation Army Church, various Muslim and Christian leaders were present in the delegation. The delegation, under the supervision of Dr. Majeed Abel, provided financial assistance to around a hundred affected families and made a detailed review of the construction and repair of the affected churches.

Later, while addressing the inter-annual gathering at the Celebration Marriage Hall near the Salvation Army Church, Dr. Majeed Abel said, “we all strongly condemn the Jaranwala tragedy and we must work together to prevent such incidents in the future. A coordinated strategy needs to be adopted so that no one can sow seeds of hatred among us.” Dr. Abel praised the immediate action of the Punjab government on the instructions of caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. “The arrest of the miscreants along with the main accused was commendable. Financial assistance to the affected families along with the restoration of the affected churches is a great step by the government of Punjab,” he added.