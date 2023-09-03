Afghan citizens should not go to Pakistan, advises Taliban govt

KABUL: The Taliban government advised Afghan citizens not to travel to Pakistan due to ongoing political instability in neighbouring country. According to the details, an advisory has been issued by the Afghan Foreign Office. The Afghans citizens have been asked to exercise caution in traveling to Pakistan due to ongoing political instability, protests and violent incidents.
