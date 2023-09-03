Funeral prayers for martyred soldiers offered

RAWALPINDI: Funeral prayers of Major Amir Aziz and Sepoy Muhammad Arif who embraced martyrdom while fighting gallantly against terrorists during Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the general area of Miran Shah and North Waziristan were offered at Bannu on Saturday. “Shuhada will be laid to rest with full military honours in their respective hometowns. Major Amir Aziz belonged to Sargodha and Sepoy Arif hailed from Mianwali. Senior serving military and civil officials and the public attended the funeral prayers. Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all.
