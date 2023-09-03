Five female terrorists linked with banned outfits arrested: CTD

LAHORE: The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested five suspected female terrorists linked with banned outfits during operations in different areas of Punjab.

The CTD conducted 27 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province to deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 27 suspected persons were interrogated and 5 alleged female terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and prohibited materials.

Faiza, Fakhira, Eman Maria and Javeria were among the arrested terrorists belonging to Daesh, the banned organization. The alleged female terrorists were arrested during operations in Lahore and Sheikhupura. The stuff seized from terrorists included protective fuse wire 18 feet, 14 books of banned outfits, 21 pamphlets, 29 stickers, 3 receipt books, 3 mobile phones, and Rs26070 cash. A CTD spokesman said that the female terrorists had planned to sabotage across the province and wanted to target important installations. The police have registered cases against the alleged female terrorists in Lahore, Sheikhupura and Kasur, and shifted them to an unknown location. At least 304 combing operations were also conducted during this week with the help of local police and security agencies during which 15225 persons were checked, 76 suspects were arrested, 66 FIRs were registered and 16 recoveries were made.