Egypt activist starts hunger strike

CAIRO: Egyptian opposition activist Hisham Kassem has begun a hunger strike, his supporters said Saturday, after the opening of his trial which they denounced as “political” ahead of an election.

Kassem appeared before a court that adjourned his case until September 9 and left him in pre-trial detention, Hesham Ouf, a member of Kassem´s Free Current coalition, said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 64-year-old “is on hunger strike”, Ouf added, without giving any further details on when he started refusing food or his state of health.