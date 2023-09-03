13 arrested as Cyprus anti-migrant violence spreads

NICOSIA: Cyprus police said Saturday they arrested 13 people when an anti-migrant march in the island’s second city, Limassol, turned violent with mobs vandalising property.
Five people were injured during the unrest that broke out on Friday evening in the southern coastal city after about 500 people had taken to the streets for the march, the police said.
Trash bins were set alight and some shops were vandalised, police said, while eyewitnesses cited by Cypriot media outlets said some foreigners were attacked.
Police used water cannon to disperse the protesters, some of them hooded and holding a banner that read “Refugees not welcome”.
The violence came days after about 20 people were arrested during violent clashes between Cypriots and migrants near the western resort of Paphos, where authorities have started removing Syrians from a condemned apartment complex.
