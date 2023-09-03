POA holds seminar

LAHORE: As part of the POA’s educational programmes an important seminar was organised by the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) here on Saturday (today) at the Mayo Gardens.

The event brought together athletes, officials, and experts from the sports and medical fields to discuss optimizing athletic performance and ensuring the well-being of athletes. This seminar aimed to provide valuable insights and knowledge for participants ahead of the upcoming games.

The seminar was attended by athletes and coaches (75 in person and 60 on zoom) who have been shortlisted to participate in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Besides a large number of key personnel of the federations along with their national athletes and coaches were present.

IOC certified experts interacted with the athletes and officials set to leave for Hangzhou for the Asian Games. Dr. Lubna Sibtain, an IOC certified sports physician, made her presentation on the role of food management in enhancing athletes' performance and discussed the importance of making informed choices regarding supplements to maintain health and performance integrity.

Dr. Asad Abbas, IOC certified in sports medicine and a member of the Medical Committee of the Olympic Council of Asia, addressed the vital issue of "Doping Controls & ADEL Certification." Dr. Asad shared insights into the latest advancements in anti-doping measures and emphasised the importance of adhering to the highest standards of ethics and fair play in sports.