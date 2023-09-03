Bangladesh, Afghanistan promise to do their best

LAHORE: The Bangladesh and Afghanistan sides have expressed their confidence to come up with their best game to win Sunday’s (today) Asia Cup encounter and move into the second round.

Talking to media, coach of the Bangladesh team Chandika Hathurusingha said that the Afghanistan bowling attack is one of the best in the world. “But we have played them recently and our players have had some success so it all depends on the day how you perform. We are very much aware of the challenge we face," he said.

He further stated: “Before we think of reaching the final we need to reach the second round so the game against Afghanistan is very important. We know that it’s a must-win game and we certainly did not play to our potential in our last game. But now we are confident to bring our A game against Afghanistan."

He further stated that they will finalise the playing eleven after taking a look at the wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Chandika said that they have two world class spinners and quality pacers. To a question he said that their focus right now is the Asia Cup and not the World Cup.

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi expressed his hope to see Afghan people supporting their side during the match against Bangladesh. He also expressed his hope to do better than their previous Asia Cup appearances. “We have a number of very good cricketers in our team. We have quality bowling. Our batting is also very strong. In the previous two games our batting did not click but hopefully we will play to our potential on Sunday,” he said.