BD face Afghanistan in Asia Cup today

LAHORE: Afghanistan will launch their Asia Cup campaign against a Bangladesh side facing a do-or-die situation at Gaddafi Stadium here on Sunday (today).

Liton Das, the Bangladeshi vice-captain, has been ruled out of the entire competition, prompting the team management to consider substantial changes in the batting lineup. Anamul Haque, who replaced the injured Liton in the squad, is expected to feature in the playing XI.

In the absence of Naveen-ul-Haq and Fareed Ahmed Malik, Afghanistan's bowling attack will heavily rely on the 22-year-old Fazalhaq Farooqi. Additionally, the return of T20-specialist bowling all-rounder Karim Janat to ODI cricket after six years is anticipated. Rahmat Shah may also find a place in the Afghan XI after being left out in the last two games of the Pakistan series.

Bangladesh had a poor start to their Asia Cup campaign, suffering a defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka. Despite Bangladeshi bowlers' best efforts to defend their modest total of 164, Sri Lanka chased it down comfortably in the 39th over.

Najmul Hossain Shanto emerged as a standout performer for Bangladesh, scoring 89 runs off 122 balls, contributing significantly to their total. However, other key batsmen like Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz failed to make substantial contributions. In a challenging group, Bangladesh must secure a win against Afghanistan to stay in contention for the next stage of the tournament.

Meanwhile, for Afghanistan, this match marks the beginning of the Asia Cup journey. They recently faced Pakistan in a three-match ODI series and endured a 3-0 defeat.

Afghanistan's head coach, Jonathan Trott, believes his team has learned from the recent experiences and understands the level of cricket required to compete with the Asian giants. He emphasised the importance of consistency.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has emerged as a key player in Afghanistan's batting unit, consistently delivering impressive performances. It will be crucial for him to face Bangladesh's formidable bowling lineup and set the stage for Afghanistan's innings.

Overall, Afghanistan boasts a strong and experienced ODI team, making them favourites on paper. With a balanced batting order and skilled hitters, Afghanistan appears well-prepared. The weather forecast predicts hot conditions in Lahore with some clouds, but no rain interruptions.

Teams:

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.