Pakistan beat Bhutan in Under-16 SAFF Championship

LAHORE: Pakistan on Saturday came from one goal down to conquer hosts Bhutan 2-1 in their Group B opener of the Under-16 SAFF Championship at the Changlimithang Stadium, Thimphu.
Bhutan were off to a flier to take the initiative in the 13th minute.
However, four minutes latter skipper Ubaidullah levelled the score with a fine effort. In the 30th minute Subhan Karim netted the winner for the Green-shirts as they opened their account with three crucial points.
Pakistan will face Maldives in their second show on Monday (tomorrow) at the same venue.
