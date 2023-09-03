India beat Pakistan in Asia cup Hockey-5 final

KARACHI: India defeated Pakistan 6-4 in Asia Cup Hockey-5 final in Oman on Saturday. India scored twice in the penalty shootout while Pakistan failed to score any goal. Both teams had scored four goals in the regulation time.

India played well and outstanding and despite going down 4-2 first equalised and then easily defeated Pakistan in penalty shootout.

They netted two goals on three penalties, while Pakistani forwards missed all three penalties. During the regulation time also, Pakistani forwards missed two penalties.

Thus, overall Pakistani forwards missed 5 penalties in the final match. But Pakistani forwards played well and outstanding game and were successful in taking lead by two goals at one stage. Reaching the final and winning the silver medal, Pakistan have qualified for the first World Cup of Hockey 5.