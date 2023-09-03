Mother detained as newborn baby’s body found

Police on Saturday took into custody a woman after the body of her newborn baby girl was found in a street in the Liaquatabad area. The police took the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital with the assistance of Edhi Foundation workers.
According to Super Market SHO Riaz Ahmed, residents informed the police about the discovery of the newborn’s body. Initial investigations by residents suggest that the baby was thrown from the sixth floor of a building.
He said the police had taken the mother into custody for questioning and initiated an investigation. The mother is reported to be facing psychological issues and addiction problems. Initially, it is estimated that the baby was only one to two days old. Police are also investigating whether the baby was thrown from a height or if the body was disposed of in a garbage chute.
