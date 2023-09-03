Minor boy dies after falling into water tank

A minor boy lost his life after falling into an underground water tank in a house in the Landhi area on Saturday. The body of the two-year-old was retrieved from the tank and taken to the Sindh Government Hospital by the family members.

Police said the boy was playing when he accidently fell into the underground water tank. The body was later handed over to the family for burial.

Separately, an elderly woman lost her life after falling from the second floor of her house in Akhtar Colony. The body of the deceased was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center where she was identified as 75-year-old Rasoola Bibi.

According to SHO Mehmoodabad, Aijaz Pathan, the incident appears to be an accident, but the police are conducting further investigations into the matter. After the formal procedures, the body was handed over to the heirs for burial.