Man killed at buffalo farm

A man was shot dead inside a buffalo farm in the Mochko area apparently over a personal enmity on Saturday. The farm where the incident took place was located within the limits of the Mochko police station. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the farm and transported the casualty to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, where the deceased man was identified as 35-year-old Ali Nawaz, son of Long Khan.

Quoting initial investigations, police said the incident took place over a personal enmity. According to the victim's brother, six armed suspects arrived in a vehicle at the farm and asked Nawaz to get into their car with them.

When he refused, the culprits, identified as Ghulam Mustafa and Ghulam Hussain, opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.

Police have registered a case over a complaint filed by the victim's brother, Sanaullah. They are searching for the culprits. The body of the deceased man was handed over to the family. .