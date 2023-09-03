SHC moved against ‘illegal’ detention of Hareem Shah’s spouse

A petition has been filed in the Sindh High Court against illegal detention of Tik-Tok star Hareem Shah’s spouse allegedly by personnel of law enforcement agencies.

Shahzadi Begum submitted in the petition that her son Syed Bilal Shah had been picked up by personnel of law enforcement agencies on August 27 from the Korangi area and his whereabouts were unknown.

She said the detainee’s wife Hareem Shah was a social media activist and her spouse was arrested because of her political views in social media. She submitted that her son has nothing to do with any illegal or criminal activities and requested the court to direct the police and other law enforcement agencies to produce the detainee and provide details of cases if any against him.

Hareem Shah, who is now at abroad, was earlier in hot water and faced a Federal Investigation Agency inquiry when she uploaded a video on a social media platform in which she claimed clearing immigration to travel abroad with a large amount of foreign exchange without any check.

Hareem, who had more than 6.5 million followers on social media sites, however tendered an apology for the video clip on different electronic media channels.

Missing persons cases

The Sindh High Court has directed the ministries of interior and defence to file their progress reports from law enforcement agencies under their control with regard to the whereabouts of missing persons.

Hearing petitions of families of missing persons, a division bench headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto expressed dissatisfaction over the progress reports and directed the provincial task force and joint investigation teams to repeat their sessions for ascertaining the whereabouts of missing persons.

The petitioners submitted that police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies were not disclosing the whereabouts of Mohammad Alam, Sultan, Mohammad Amin, Mohammad Ilyas and Sufi Shah Inayat and family members were still unaware about the registration of any cases pending against them.

The court was requested to direct the federal and provincial law enforcement agencies to provide details of any cases registered against the missing persons as well as of their whereabouts.

The court was informed that some of the missing persons, Ahmed Nasarullah, Saeed Hussain, Zainul Abdien and Barkatullah, had returned home safely and petitions had served their purpose. Investigation officers told the court that the whereabouts of Ghulam Muhammad and Sanaullah were also ascertained as they were shown arrested by the police in some criminal cases.

One citizen, Mohammad Javed Khan, who has been missing for the last couple of years, appeared before the court and submitted that he was released but his identity card had been blocked and he was not being allowed to join his service.

The court directed the National Database and Registration Authority to restore the identity card of the missing person after completing the legal formalities in accordance with the law. The court also directed him to approach his department for the restoration of his service where his department would deal his case as per the service rules.