GDA leader denounces increase in petroleum prices

The Sindh Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) general secretary and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) information secretary, Sardar Abdul Rahim, has condemned the increase in petroleum prices, calling the move anti-public.

In a statement, he said the caretaker government had added to the people's misery by raising petroleum prices at the behest of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He added that the people of Pakistan could no longer afford the rising cost of living.

"The poor people are committing suicide due to poverty and hunger, but the rulers are deaf to their cries," he remarked. "If the people who are suffering from poverty and unemployment rise up like the people of Sri Lanka, the rulers will be thrown out of power."

The GDA leader demanded that the government immediately withdraw the increase in petroleum prices. He said the people were being robbed of their basic necessities by the increase in the prices of petroleum products.

He lamented that the growing poverty and unemployment rates were pushing innocent children to the brink of despair with tragic incidents of suicide becoming all too common.

He stressed that it was imperative for the authorities to act swiftly before the nation's poverty and unemployment rates mirrored those of Sri Lanka, where citizens revolted against their rulers and elites.

"The government is killing the people of Pakistan with the dagger of the IMF," he said as he asked the government to tell the people when it would stop drowning them in the sea of inflation.

He also called for an immediate annulment of the agreement between the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and IMF, which he termed anti-Pakistan. The public, already grappling with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, was now confronted with the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities that had put a severe strain on household budgets, he said.

Rahim urged the caretaker government to reduce inflation by recovering the stolen wealth of the people from the former coalition government's ministers, advisers and other corrupt mafia.

He also demanded that billions of dollars earned by corrupt rulers through corruption be brought back to Pakistan from foreign banks.

The government of Pakistan increased the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs14 per litre on August 1, 2023. The increase was announced in accordance with the agreement between the government and the IMF, which has been providing Pakistan with a bailout package.