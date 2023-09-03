‘Being unaware can help fraudsters empty your bank accounts’

Many criminals engaged in defrauding unsuspecting victims have been active on various social media platforms. These online fraudsters sometimes pose as representatives of banks or other reputed organisations, while at other times they execute the call/SMS fraud or the SIM swap fraud, and have caused several people to lose handsome amounts of money.

Officials said they have been checking and working on the complaints regarding online frauds that they have received recently, adding that they have made some developments in a number of cases, and have also issued some guidelines for the awareness of the general public.

According to the victims’ complaints, and their warnings and the authorities’ awareness messages circulating on social media, such online frauds can cause a person’s bank account to become empty without notice.

In the call/SMS fraud a person receives a call/SMS asking them if they have been vaccinated. If they have been vaccinated, they are asked to press/SMS ‘1’, but if not, then ‘2’. When they press/SMS ‘1’, their phone is blocked, then their bank and other sensitive and personal details are transferred to someone else’s number.

Another high-tech scam is also under way at this time, called the SIM swap fraud, which has caused hundreds of people to be affected, as they have suddenly found their bank accounts to have been emptied.

The scam starts with your phone network suddenly going blank, with no signal, then you would get a call. The caller would tell you that they are calling from your mobile phone company, informing you of a problem in your mobile network.

They would instruct you to press ‘1’ on your phone to regain network, but the authorities advise that you press no number and immediately disconnect the call, because if you comply with the caller’s instructions, your phone network would go blank again, indicating that your phone has been hacked.

In a few seconds, the hackers would empty your bank accounts, but you would not receive any notifications about it. It would be as if your line has been disconnected without a network, and during this time your SIM would be swapped. The danger here is that you would not get any transaction alerts.

Officials also said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been receiving a number of reports of frauds being committed on social media, especially through Facebook and WhatsApp, where some groups have been circulating ads claiming to sell non-Custom products at the cheapest prices, but they are completely fraudulent.

They added that nowadays in different cities of Pakistan, ‘Non-Custom Mobile WhatsApp Group’ can be found on many people’s mobile phones, as these groups have been created to defraud unsuspecting youngsters.

In such groups, the admin sends photos of mobiles, laptops and watches, with prices of mobiles and laptops at Rs15,000, and prices of watches at Rs5,000, especially luring people from poor economic backgrounds.

Investigations have revealed that innocent people get lured in to text the admin requesting the mobile, then the admin asks them to pay half the price through a branchless banking service, assuring them that they can pay the remaining amount at the time of receiving their parcel. But this is a scam.

One should certainly understand that they are being fooled, but some people still follow through and send money to the fraudsters, said the officials, adding that such groups are operating in almost every city of Pakistan.

They said that the customers do not know where the fraudsters are from, adding that if someone asks them the address of their warehouse, they give you a different address, mostly a Balochistan address, and they talk to you very politely, so you fall into their trap.

Taking serious notice of such scams, the FIA Sindh has formed a task force to trace and arrest the criminals involved in defrauding innocent citizens.

They have also decided to consult with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority for retrieving the IP addresses of the fraudsters who are active on social media, so their locations can be traced and they can be arrested, saving people from further losses at the hands of these criminals.