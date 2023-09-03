‘Only 610 clinical trials initiated in Pakistan last year’

Over 435,000 clinical trials were registered in different countries of the world last year for the purpose of research in the area of health care, of which only 610 were initiated in Pakistan, while India is earning over $5 billion by conducting clinical trials in the healthcare sector alone, leading healthcare experts said.

Urging young physicians, academicians and healthcare professionals to initiate research projects on the health issues facing the Pakistani population as well as other South Asians, they said that without conducting local research and studies, causes and treatment of emerging health issues could not be taken care of in the years to come.

They were speaking at a news conference at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) where a multimillion-rupee project was launched here to offer financial assistance to local researchers and healthcare professionals for conducting research in different areas of key segments of health sciences with a timeline to complete their studies.

Designed and launched by Pharmevo Research Forum, the project would engage different researchers and healthcare professionals from Pakistan who would be awarded research grants upto Rs300,000 each by the research body for the research work that would lead to identify the areas which needed immediate government attention, policy-making, healthcare solutions of healthcare modification and innovative ideas of providing best, each and low-cost treatment facilities to the people of Pakistan.

Addressing the launching press conference at the Karachi Press Club, the leading researchers and healthcare experts regretted that the authorities which were expected and supposed to give the go-ahead for clinical trials and research in the field of medical had actually emerged as key hurdle in approving research projects while lacking enough qualified people for timely such decisions.

They called for conducting clinical trials of medicines invented in the West on the people in Pakistan before they are given registration by local regulatory authorities, saying Pakistanis and other South Asians are ethnically and genetically different from Western people, experts said.

“People of Pakistan and other South Asians are different from people in the Europe and Americas and research has proven that we metabolize medicines differently than people in the West. There is a need to start local trials of medicines and collect indigenous data to come up with local solutions of different diseases and health conditions,” said eminent Dr Jahan Ara of the Dow University of Health Sciences.

Dr Bader Fayyaz Zuberi, a professor of medicine, regretted that the health fraternity in Pakistan didn’t enjoy exact data and trustworthy numbers which were crucial for research-based initiative in the field of health sciences.

“The WHO number says that only in 2022, more than 435,000 clinical trials were conducted among which only 610 were from Pakistan which is drastically low compared to the quantum of our population in the world,” he said.

Haroon Qassim, MD PharmEvo, recalled the history back in 2002 when he took the initiative to launch research-focused projects which would ultimately help the common man and exploit potential of local professionals.