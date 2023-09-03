Bid to blow up railway track foiled in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Authorities foiled an attempt by unknown suspects to blow up the main railway track here on Saturday. According to Inspector Mohammad Ramzan of the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), a locally made bomb kept in a plastic bottle was found planted on the railway track in the Sehrish Nangar area of Hyderabad.

Local people informed the police and BDS officials, after which BDS Inspector Ramzan defused the bomb weighing about 200 grams. Ramzan said that in case of an explosion, the railway track would have been affected, but the bomb was defused due to timely information. The police said the railway track had been declared clear, and the movement of trains had been restored. The incident is being investigated.