Caretaker CM thanks Dawoodi Bohra community for services to Sindh

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has expressed gratitude to the Dawoodi Bohra community for constructing the building of the University of Karachi’s law department.

The CM thanked the Dawoodi Bohra community as he met the visiting dignitary of the community, Shahzada Husain Burhanuddin, who is the son of Dawoodi Bohra community’s spiritual leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, at the Chief Minister’s House on Saturday.

Justice (retd) Baqar and Burhanuddin discussed issues of mutual interest. The former welcomed the latter on his arrival in Karachi and acknowledged the services of the Dawoodi Bohra community for the progress and development of Sindh.

He also prayed for the health and well-being of the spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community.

Burhanuddin expressed gratitude to the CM for his hospitality. The meeting was also attended by the principal secretary to the caretaker CM, Abdul Rahim Shaikh.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Saturday, the caretaker CM said the incumbent interim administrations in the centre and provinces had been working jointly to provide due relief to the people in the situation of unprecedented hikes in the prices of essential products.

Justice (retd) Baqar issued the statement against the backdrop of the strike call given by the Jamaat-e-Islami for Saturday.

He said the caretaker administrations in the country were well aware of the issues of the people. He added that agitation was the democratic right of every citizen but protests should not cause harm to anyone.

He asked the people resorting to protests against inflation to ensure that their agitation did not harm the lives and belongings of others.

He said the administration had been directed to take all the necessary preventive measures to ensure law and order during the protest drive.

