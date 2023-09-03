ATC remands Haleem in police custody for three days in DSP attack case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday granted three-day police remand of Sindh Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Haleem Adil Sheikh in a case pertaining to rioting, attacking a police officer and torching his official van.

Sheikh, along with other senior PTI leaders, was booked in multiple cases linked to violence and arson during protests against the arrest of their party chief and former prime minister Imran Khan on May 9.

The former opposition leader of the Sindh Assembly had gone into hiding after the May 19 violence and surfaced recently after obtaining protective pre-arrest bail from the Peshawar High Court in three cases to avoid his arrest.

On Saturday, the investigation officer (IO) produced Sheikh before the ATC judge and requested for grant of his 14-day physical remand in police custody for interrogation in a case lodged at the Mobina Town police station.

The IO stated that Sheikh was required to be interrogated about his alleged involvement in torturing DSP Jumma Din and torching his official vehicle on May 10.

On the other hand, the defence lawyer, opposing the police's plea for the PTI leader's remand, moved an application requesting the judge to discharge him from the case under the section 63 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The judge, however, handed over the custody of Sheikh to the IO with a direction to present him on the completion of his physical remand along with an investigation report.

The case in question was registered under the sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to amount of one hundred rupees), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 337-A (shajjah) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) read with the Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) at the Mobina Town police station on the complaint of DSP Din.

The complainant stated that Akram Cheema, Captain (retd) Jameel Ahmed and 14 unidentified people travelling in a double cabin vehicle and on four motorcycles intercepted his vehicle on Abul Hassan Ispahani Road near the Safari Park flyover while he was returning home. They dragged him out of his official van, beat him and set the vehicle ablaze, he alleged, adding that they also snatched his valuables.