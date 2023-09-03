Solving the power crisis

One should not be surprised by the public anger over exorbitant electricity bills. The caretaker government says it is coming up with a plan to mitigate the situation in view of the limited choices available due to the ongoing financial crunch. If we take a look back, those politicians who signed expensive agreements with IPPs are responsible for the current situation. It is time for us to plan for long-term strategies to solve the power crisis, including the development of alternative energy sources such assolar, hydro and wind energy. Privatization of public power companies must also be on the table.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islambad