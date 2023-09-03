Two-in-one

Almost every day, there is a serious accident on our motorways and national highways involving multiple deaths and injuries. Often, the cause of the accidents is speeding. During the 1973 oil crisis, then US president Richard Nixon implemented a 50m/h speed limit on all vehicles owned by the federal government. This not only resulted in a reduction in the consumption of oil but led to a nationwide decline in the number of traffic accidents.

In our case, the solution lies in reducing the speed limits on motorways and national highways to maximum of 90km/h. This will reduce accidents and lower fuel consumption, which would be a blessing for the economy. There will be other savings in traffic management as well.

Abdul Majeed

Islamabad