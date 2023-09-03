Two-in-one

Almost every day, there is a serious accident on our motorways and national highways involving multiple deaths and injuries. Often, the cause of the accidents is speeding. During the 1973 oil crisis, then US president Richard Nixon implemented a 50m/h speed limit on all vehicles owned by the federal government. This not only resulted in a reduction in the consumption of oil but led to a nationwide decline in the number of traffic accidents.
In our case, the solution lies in reducing the speed limits on motorways and national highways to maximum of 90km/h. This will reduce accidents and lower fuel consumption, which would be a blessing for the economy. There will be other savings in traffic management as well.
Abdul Majeed
Islamabad
One should not be surprised by the public anger over exorbitant electricity bills. The caretaker government says it is...
No country in the world can survive if its finance minister stands up in parliament and states that under no...
It seems as if not a day goes by without some new report of a child being subjected to heinous cruelty and abuse,...
The continuous surge in prices of essential commodities has undoubtedly burdened the average citizen, making it...
This letter refers to the news report ‘No quick fix for economy: Dar’ . For once, Ishaq Dar is 100 per cent right....
I condemn the hike in fuel prices and electricity bills in the strongest words. People who listen to the IMF and...