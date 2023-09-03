Government failure

No country in the world can survive if its finance minister stands up in parliament and states that under no circumstances will the government he represents increase taxation on real estate. This is exactly what former finance minister Ishaq Dar stated on the floor of the National Assembly last month. Every government since the turn of the century has failed to properly tax landowners and traders and has instead subsidized the rich, facilitated tax evasion and preferred to bridge the gap with indirect taxation, burdening the poor and middle classes. No government has made an effort to review the capacity-based Power Producers Agreement, a legacy of Musharraf and Shaukat Aziz, or cancel them at the expiry of their agreed time period.

As if this was not enough, millions who till the land and barely feed their families have been forcefully dispossessed of their land holdings, on some pretext or the other. In such circumstances the economic collapse had to occur and stares us in the face. It is not just utility bills but basic food items have escalated beyond the reach of the majority.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore