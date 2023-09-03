Managing inflation

The continuous surge in prices of essential commodities has undoubtedly burdened the average citizen, making it imperative for us to address this issue urgently. In recent months, the cost of living has surged to unprecedented levels, eroding the purchasing power of the common man. The inflationary pressure is felt across the board, affecting not only food and fuel prices but also healthcare, education, and housing costs. This situation not only pushes families towards financial instability but also undermines the efforts to achieve sustainable economic growth.

It is crucial for the government to take immediate and effective measures to curb this inflationary trend. Strengthening monetary policies, ensuring supply chain stability, and addressing production bottlenecks should be at the forefront of their strategy. Moreover, transparent communication with the public about the steps being taken can help manage expectations and alleviate panic.

Muhammad Mairaj Khan

Lahore