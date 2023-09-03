You don’t say…

This letter refers to the news report ‘No quick fix for economy: Dar’ (September 2, 2023). For once, Ishaq Dar is 100 per cent right. Of course, an economy that has been thoroughly wrecked by decades of corruption and pilfering by the Sharifs and Zardaris, and others of course, cannot be mended in a jiffy.

The possibility of recovery becomes even more distant when, after a brief interruption by inept fortune-hunters, a much-enlarged group of the same exploiters is brought back to power, with Ishaq Dar in command of the economy, enjoying complete freedom to mess it up.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi