A wobbling ECP

In a supposed bid to hold general elections in the last week of January 2024, the Election Commission of Pakistan has announced it is reducing the constituencies’ delimitation timeline, and completing the process by November 30 instead of December 14. The ECP has explained that the purpose of early publication of constituencies after their delimitation is to hold general elections as early as possible, saying that “keeping this date [Nov 30] in view, the election schedule [will] be announced”. While that may make the ECP think it has fulfilled its task of being ‘responsible’, the fact is that the commission has been changing its stance on the election dates ever since the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies were dissolved earlier this year. From giving assurances of an election in October to giving the date of delimitation in December to now reversing the date back by two weeks, that the ECP’s assurances are being taken with a pinch of salt by parties is not too tough to understand. What the ECP has done over the past few months has led to a lot of political uncertainty. The commission’s job is to ensure elections take place on time and in a free and fair manner but its back and forth regarding the elections has added to the controversy regarding the upcoming general elections.

There were media reports that President Arif Alvi might announce election dates for November in a few days but later there were reports that he may not – having been ‘advised’ to the contrary. Dependent though we are – on an almost alarming scale – on such rumours and ‘reports’, it is not yet certain whether Alvi will announce an election date or not, there is a debate among legal experts whether he can give a date or not. The ECP and the caretaker law ministry have taken a different stand on the president’s authority to announce an election date. Their view is that because of the amendments to the Election Act 2017, the ECP does not need to consult the president if the assembly was dissolved on the advice of the prime minister. However, many legal experts say that the constitution is supreme and not the Election Act so the president can give a date for elections. There is also a Supreme Court judgement that the president can give election date so if Alvi goes ahead and announces a date for elections in November, and the SC backs him on this given the apex court’s past judgement on the issue, there will be more political uncertainty and yet another constitutional crisis.

Given that Pakistan is already struggling with an economic meltdown where people are angry at inflated electricity bills and rising petroleum prices, the caretaker government can only take so much pressure. With delayed polls or no dates of the polls, and another constitutional crisis on the hands if the president does announce a date, it will be difficult for the caretaker government to take the heat. It has been seven months of caretakers in Punjab and KP and if the general elections are held in January or February 2024, it will be a year of caretakers in two provinces and six months of caretakers in the federal setup and two other provinces. All of this is not just unprecedented but a blow to the constitution of the country. That the PDM government signed off on holding the next elections on the new census is what led to all of this mess. This is something that will haunt the PDM and its allied parties, including those that are now making a noise about holding elections on time. Once the 90-day mark passes, everything and anything is possible. We can only hope that it doesn’t mean an indefinite delay in polls.