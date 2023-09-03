Austerity and accountability

LAHORE: Power and petroleum rates are the immediate worries of the citizens. Most of them are not aware of the fact that if rupee depreciation is factored in, inflation would have a multiplier impact on the cost of living.

It seems that there is no answer to the miseries that are going to fall on the majority of the population. The nation has remained silent for a long time on the luxury that some enjoy on taxpayers money. But now questions are being raised on the injustice in the system.

There are people who enjoy free lifetime electricity that is equivalent to the monthly power consumption of seven middle class families.

People wonder what these people have done for the nation to be conferred with such freebies. A grade 5 government employee serves for over 40 years, but gets nothing except a paltry pension. A judge serves in the judiciary for a maximum 20 years, most retire even earlier.

They get the same pension as their last paid monthly salary and various other perks.

By the way, the pendency in the judiciary is increasing every year. Are they being awarded for this inefficiency?

Why are the executives of huge loss making public sector entities drawing huge salaries and a lot of facilities like free petrol; fat house rent that regularly adds to losses? Why do many commissioners and deputy commissioners live in residences spread over acres? These well maintained residences cannot be maintained on their salaries. From where do they generate resources to maintain them?

These are the questions that are being openly asked. The prime minister should live in a simple three bedroom house and not in a mansion.

The President should also live modestly. Unfortunately, he has asked for a pay raise of Rs400,000 from a retrospective date.

We are a poor nation and we cannot allow our elected representatives to live like lords. This is the austerity that Pakistan needs.

We need to save every penny we can. The fiscal deficit has to be controlled by slashing salaries at the upper level.

When the government increases salaries on the basis of percentage, the one in the highest pay bracket gets increments equal to the maximum salary of a grade 11 employee.

We have seen Railways fares increased twice in a space of 15 days. The transporters are charging fares on their will. They have to because of the increase in cost.

Daily use items were already out of reach for most of the population, but current increase in power and petroleum would take the prices to the next level.

Time has come when the sacrifice would have to come from haves and not have nots. We are moving towards anarchy as the poor are left with nothing to contribute to the exchequer.

Bureaucracy must be made strictly accountable for its rent-seeking culture.

The official use of petrol must be curtailed to a minimum. Minimum means 20-30 percent of current use.

The private sector has drastically cut petrol use, but it is going as usual for the public sector. Pakistan’s survival depends upon radical change in culture and behaviours adopted by the bureaucrats, elected representatives or rulers.