Sindh minister vows to boost IT sector, exports

KARACHI: The caretaker federal and provincial governments of Pakistan are committed to promoting the information technology (IT) sector to support the vision of the Special Facilitation Investment Council (SFIC) for strengthening the economy, a provincial minister said on Saturday.

Younus Dahga, Minister for Finance, Planning, Development and Revenue of Sindh province, spoke to the media at the closing session of the 23rd ITCN Asia: Declaring Pakistan The Regional Hub, a three-day exhibition and conference that showcased the potential of the IT industry.

“The IT sector is one of the crucial sectors in addressing the country’s issues of macroeconomic indicators, including bringing in precious foreign exchange to the country, generation of entrepreneurship, creation of jobs, and enhancing financial inclusion in the country,” Dahga said.

Dahga said the caretaker provincial government will focus on digitization and automation within the governance to expedite the facilitation to the masses, enhance transparency in the processes to control corruption and delays in the system.

The minister also said the provincial government is planning to introduce IT applications in the financial and agriculture sectors to pave the way for achieving financial inclusion and enhancing crop yields within the province.

Dahga said the provincial government of Sindh is working closely with the Federal Government to achieve the goal of touching the export target of $10 billion per annum from the IT sector. In this regard, he said the issue of sales tax will be resolved for companies on a priority basis.

He further said the business deals with foreign and local companies at 23rd ITCN Asia are a testament to the potential of the IT sector and the resilience of the local economy to address its challenges.

Umair Nizam, Vice President of E-commerce Gateway, the organizer of ITCN Asia, said the event proved to be a tremendous economic activity in the country, which generated an estimated business deals of $110 million among IT and IT-enabled companies.

He added that the event witnessed footfalls of 57,000 visitors, including more than 100 foreign delegates from 13 foreign countries. He also said that the trade fair generated job opportunities for over 35,000 experienced professionals and fresh graduates.

More than 450 organizations participated in ITCN Asia, which was supported by various government and private entities, including the Ministry of IT & Telecom, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and the Pakistan IT Industry Association (P@SHA). The event also hosted various conferences on topics such as cybersecurity, e-commerce fintech, digital education, gaming, etc.