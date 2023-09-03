POL sales decline by 7pc in July-August FY24

KARACHI: The sale of petroleum products dropped by seven percent in the first two months of the current fiscal year compared to the same months last fiscal, as consumption of furnace oil declined in the country.

According to the oil sale data, the sale of petroleum products also decreased by eight percent in the month of August compared to the same month of last year; however, the sale of August improved by four percent compared to the month of July this fiscal.

In the first two months of this fiscal, sale of petroleum products totalled 2.76 million tonnes compared to 2.97 million tonnes in the same months of last fiscal. In August, the sale of petroleum products stood at 1.41 million tonnes compared to 1.53 million tonnes in the same month of last fiscal.

The sale of petrol increased by eight percent to 1.33 million tonnes in the first two months of this fiscal compared to 1.23 million tonnes in the same months last fiscal.

The sale of high speed diesel (HSD) was up by 11 percent to 1.04 million tonnes in July-August of this financial year compared to 0.94 million tonnes in the corresponding period of the last financial year.

Furnace oil sale plunged by 61 percent to 0.26 million tonnes in the months under review against 0.68 million tonnes in the same months of last fiscal.

The massive drop in the consumption of fuel oil was due to the refusal of power plants to lift the commodity for power generation due to its high cost as well as its placement at the lower end of the priority list of sources to generate electricity.

August sales of petrol increased by five percent to 0.67 million tonnes compared 0.64 million tonnes in the same month of the last fiscal.

Sale of HSD increased by 11 percent to 0.55 million tonnes in the month of August compared to 0.50 million tonnes in the same month of the last financial year. Whereas the sale of FO nosedived 64 percent to 0.12 million tonnes compared to 0.33 million tonnes previously.

As per the company-wise data, sale of petroleum products by Pakistan State Oil (PSO) dropped by a massive 10 percent on the back of a huge drop in the off-take of FO in the first two months of this fiscal, whereas the sale of petrol and HSD showed growth in the months under review.

Data also showed that the sale of Attock Petroleum Limited (APL) and Shell Pakistan also went down by five percent and nine percent in the months under review.