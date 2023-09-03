Stocks to follow economic, political developments

Pakistan stocks plunged during the last week, with the market likely to remain volatile in the days ahead as investors await economic developments and political decisions, mainly announcements related to the upcoming general elections, traders said.

“Investors are anticipated to closely observe economic developments, as these will play a pivotal role in determining the market’s direction,” said brokerage Arif Habib Ltd. “Furthermore, any decisions related to the upcoming general elections could also have a significant impact on the market’s momentum.”

Moreover, with the ongoing result season, certain sectors and scrips are expected to stay under the limelight given the anticipation of robust results.

The market commenced on a negative note amid ambiguity regarding general elections in the country, macroeconomic uncertainty, currency devaluation, and inflation outlook, said the brokerage.

Furthermore, uncertainty over any possible announcement of an emergency policy by the State Bank of Pakistan also fuelled the dampened sentiment. Moreover, last week SBP’s reserves decreased by $81 million, reaching $7.8 billion. The rupee depreciated during the week against the greenback, closing at Rs305.47, losing Rs4.46 or 1.5 percent WoW.

The market closed at 45,313 points, down by 2,359 points or 4.9 percent WoW (largest decline since November 26, 2021). Average volumes arrived at 235 million shares (up 14 percent WoW) while the average value traded settled at $32 million (up 15 percent WoW).

Foreign buying continued during the outgoing week, clocking in at $3.3 million compared to a net buy of $1.7 million last week. Major buying was witnessed in exploration and production ($1.2 million) and technology and communication ($1.0 million). On the local front, selling was reported by banks/DFIs ($6.3 million) followed by broker proprietary trading ($3.4 million).

Sector-wise negative contributions came from commercial banks (524 points), cement (333 points), oil and gas exploration companies (285 points), technology and communication (247 points), and fertiliser (216 points). Scrip-wise negative contributors were Systems Limited (186 points), Hubco (159 points), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (144 points), Meezan Bank (143 points), and Lucky Cement (141 points).

Meanwhile, major positivity was contributed by the automobile assemblers (5 points). Scrip-wise positive contributions came from Habib Metropolitan Bank (21 points), Indus Motor (15 points), Standard Chartered Bank (8 points), Adamjee Insurance Company (6 points), and Millat Tractors (4 points).

Analyst Nabeel Haroon of Topline Securities said the decline in the index can largely be attributed to growing concern over upcoming monetary policy, where investors fear SBP will opt for a significant increase in the policy rate to stop continuous depreciation of the rupee and to tame inflation in the backdrop of recent increase in local energy prices.

Muhammad Waqas Ghani at JS Research said that the week started on a dull note as bearish momentum continued. Investors aimed to lock in profits due to uncertain developments on both the political and economic fronts. With POL prices already witnessing a 15 percent increase in August 2023, another almost 6 percent increase was announced for the first half of September 2023.

On the economic news front, the federal cabinet could not come to a decision regarding the provision of relief on electricity bills to consumers as it finds it difficult to extend any relief without the consent of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

During the week, Pakistan engaged in virtual talks with the IMF regarding the issue of reducing energy sector circular debt. The Finance Ministry also presented a relief proposal for power consumers in front of the IMF team, which subsequently requested additional information and demanded that the details be submitted in written form.

As per provisional data, FBR collection clocked in at Rs1.2 trillion for 2MFY24, surpassing the target of Rs1.18 trillion, indicating an increase of Rs24 billion.