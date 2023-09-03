Tax bar slams FBR’s updated tax filing software, seeks deadline extension

KARACHI: The Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA), a body of tax professionals and consultants, has expressed its dissatisfaction with the Federal Board of Revenue's (FBR) new IRIS 2.0 software, calling it "full of hiccups and difficult to cope with."

In a letter to FBR chairman, KTBA President Syed Zafar Ahmed said the new software was full of glitches, lacked security of taxpayers' data, and violated the law by modifying the return form without issuing a statutory notification.

He said the launch of the new software in the middle of the tax return season was "highly uncalled for" and showed the regulator's ignorance of ground realities.

"Needless to mention that, besides the bugs and holes, the timing of the launch right in the season of tax return is highly uncalled for and came out as a startling revelation that how possibly the regulator of more than 3.5 million taxpayers can be so oblivious of ground realities," Ahmed said.

The Karachi tax bar chief said the new software did not allow taxpayers to revise their returns within 60 days without the approval of the commissioner, as permitted by the law.

"The law permits taxpayers to revise their returns within 60 days of filing without requiring the approval of the concerned Commissioner Inland Revenue. However, the IRIS system is not currently facilitating taxpayers in this regard, thereby violating the law. These practices must be rectified at once, as the systems are intended for the purpose of facilitation rather than creating hindrance."

Ahmed said the data from the previous year's wealth statement was missing from the current year's statement, creating hardship and inconvenience for taxpayers.

"We have observed a highly concerning development; the data from the previous year's wealth statement is suddenly absent/removed from the current year's statement.

This abrupt change has created unparalleled hardship and is causing inconvenience for the taxpayers."

He said the new interface of IRIS 2.0 had introduced significant changes that had resulted in difficulties for taxpayers and e-intermediaries to navigate the necessary tasks seamlessly.

"It is disheartening to note that numerous issues continue to plague the tax return filing process. These ongoing challenges clearly have spelt out that the tax return forms are not error-free and realistically speaking, not ready," he said.

Ahmed said KTBA remained committed to collaborate with the FBR and suggested to schedule a zoom meeting with its designated team along with KTBA's IRIS committee to discuss the issues and find solutions.

He also requested the FBR to extend the deadline for filing tax returns in view of the difficulties faced by the taxpayers and e-intermediaries due to the new software.