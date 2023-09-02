ECP’s stance on election: PPP to evolve strategy in CEC meeting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari on Friday said the PPP would formulate its future legal and constitutional line of action in the Lahore meeting of party’s Central Executive Committee on the stance of the Election Commission of Pakistan over the election schedule.

“The position of PPP is clear. The Constitution is supreme and holding elections is necessary. The right of sovereignty belongs to the elected representatives who are also accountable to the people,” he said in a statement on Friday. Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari said according to the Constitution and the law, it is the authority of the Election Commission to give the date and schedule of elections.

He said that the PTI is deprived of election symbol for not conducting intra-party elections. “A person convicted under the law is not eligible to become a member of the parliament and remain a party leader.”He further said the PPP called for the caretaker government to curb the smuggling of dollar, adding that in one month, the dollar has appreciated by Rs20. “Due to the dollar’s appreciation and rupee’s subsequent depreciation, the prices of essential commodities have increased massively.”The PPP leader said the dishonouring of the IMF agreements by the PTI government led to economic difficulties. The people have expressed their anger and disappointment due to the sudden increase in electricity prices, he added.