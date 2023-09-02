 
September 02, 2023
National

Rabbani advises caretakers to pay heed to public anger over inflated power bills

By Asim Yasin
September 02, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mian Raza Rabbani advised the caretaker government to take the public reaction on electricity bills seriously saying it may have serious repercussions for the country.

In a statement issued on Friday, he said, “The caretaker government must act fast in providing relief to the people before these demonstrations take on a class orientation as the masses suffer while the elite has free electricity.”

The PPP leader said it is after a long time that the people have taken to the streets without the motivation of any political party and the crowds are being led by the people themselves.

“This is a dangerous trend. People can either pay the electricity bills or eat one meal a day,” he said. Senator Mian Raza Rabbani said such kind of agitations have resulted in serious repercussions in other countries.