Briefing on SIFC: Diplomats urged to encourage their countries to profit from Pak rich resources

ISLAMABAD: Diplomatic missions were urged on Friday to brief and encourage their countries to profit from Pakistan’s rich resources in a bid to attract foreign investment to the country, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

The development comes days after caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar directed the relevant authorities to accelerate the realisation of identified Special Investment Facili­tation Council (SIFC) projects.

The SIFC was formed in June this year by the previous PML-N-led government to “frame economic policies that “ensure policy predictability, continuity and effective implementation to revive the economy”.

Then premier Shehbaz Sharif had said that a key goal of the body was to attract investment from friendly countries. “The immediate task is to increase Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to $5 billion,” he had said.

Subsequently, in July, the previous cabinet had approved a number of initiatives, including proposed legislation for amendments to the Investment Board Ordi­nan­ce to em­power the SIFC to facilitate foreign investments.

Today, a briefing session — convened by Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi — on the SIFC was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the resident diplomatic missions in Islamabad.

According to a press release issued by the FO, “The participating diplomatic missions were requested to brief and encourage their countries to profit from the promise of Pakistan being a resource-rich country.”

During the meeting, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Government Effectiveness Dr Jehanzeb Khan made a “detailed presentation informing the diplomatic corps on the establishment and various aspects of the council”.

The FO stated that the premier’s special aide “particularly highlighted investment opportunities in Pakistan in four key areas”: information technology, agriculture, energy and mining.

The statement recalled that the SIFC had been recently constituted to “serve as a ‘One-Window’ platform to fast-track decision-making and promote as well as facilitate Foreign Direct Investment in the country”. It added that the briefing was also attended by senior ministry officials.