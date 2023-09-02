NPMC to hold consultations to reduce sugar price

ISLAMABAD: The National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) has decided to consult the Competition Commission of Pakistan and other stakeholders including the provinces to come up with a minimum price for sugar.

The NPMC has said that the supply glitches and alleged smuggling of sugar have put pressure on the sugar prices but keeping in view the sufficient stocks of 2.2 million tons, it could easily meet the domestic requirements till the start of the upcoming crushing season.

In the wake of rising inflationary pressures, the NPMC considered that the devaluation and surge in prices of fuel and food commodities have led to price hikes and the supply-side constraints also played havoc in the recent weeks and months. It discussed the possible steps to remove the supply-side constraints to reduce the price hike.

According to an official announcement made by the Ministry of Planning, the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) reviewed the prices of essential commodities on Friday and directed the relevant stakeholders to maintain food prices to provide relief to the common man.

Since the interim government came into power, the prime minister has focused on providing maximum relief to the common man. The meeting observed that the prices of a few commodities increased last week, leading to the decision to hold NPMC meetings on a weekly basis to monitor prices."Immediate measures need to be taken to control abnormal gaps in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and wholesale price index (WPI)," remarked the Caretaker Planning Minister, Sami Saeed, during the NPMC meeting.

During the meeting, officials of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics presented the price and inflation data, while representatives from Punjab, KP, Sindh, and Balochistan apprised the forum on the current production and supply of wheat, sugar, and other essential commodities, which remained satisfactory.

Stressing zero-tolerance against hoarders and profiteers, Planning Minister, Sami Saeed directed the provincial governments to engage their respective commissioners, deputy commissioners, and magistrates against hoarders. They were also directed to establish Sasta Bazaars to provide maximum relief to the people. It also highlighted the importance of minimizing the price difference between wholesale and retail items. Relevant stakeholders were directed to reduce this difference.

The NPMC meetings will take place on a weekly basis, with PBS sharing its data analysis in every meeting. Sami Saeed directed the stakeholders, particularly the provincial government, to closely monitor the price index. Sindh was asked to apprise the National Price Monitoring Committee of the wholesale and retail price differentials in the forthcoming meetings. The provincial governments were asked to design a release strategy for the timely release of wheat to achieve price stability. They were also instructed to tighten price monitoring in view of stark differences between retail and wholesale prices of essential items and devise mechanisms to curtail the price differential besides checking hoarding and profiteering activities. The provincial chief secretaries were asked to participate in forthcoming meetings.