Kashmir’s partition unacceptable: AJK president

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, while stressing the need for resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UNSC resolution, on Friday said the fragmentation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was not acceptable to the Kashmiri people.

Addressing a function held in memory of towering Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Gilani, the AJK president said: “Let it be clear that Kashmiris will not allow the partition of Kashmir under any circumstances.”

Referring to the historical context of the lingering dispute, Barrister Chaudhry said that all that Kashmiris want was implementation of the UN resolutions that guaranteed the right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir.

Paying eulogising tributes to the veteran Kashmiri leader and former APHC chairman Syed Ali Gilani, he said the veteran liberation leader was fearless advocate of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, adding that Syed Ali Gilani devoted his entire life to the freedom movement of Kashmir.

“Today, on the occasion of his (Gilani) second martyrdom anniversary, we renew our pledge to continue his mission and pursue the noble cause with diligence and determination,” he added.

The AJK president, while reaffirming full support to the ongoing freedom struggle, said that the government and people on this side of the Line of Control (LoC) stand in support and solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren in their struggle against the Indian illegal occupation.

He said that all political parties were on the same page on the issue of Kashmir.

Referring to the Indian government’s nefarious designs in the region, Barrister Chaudhry said that the BJP government was hell bent on changing the region’s demography by settling Hindus in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). “By altering the region’s demography, the Modi government wants to install a Hindu chief minister in the region in order to lend legitimacy to the actions it took after August 5, 2019.

He said that India’s 900,000 army personnel deployed in length and breadth of Kashmir were involved in gross human rights violations in the region.

Lauding the sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri people, the AJK president said that the day was not far when the people of IIOJ&K would achieve their cherished goal of liberation of Kashmir from the Indian illegal occupation.

He said the Kashmiris living abroad should also play their role in highlighting the freedom movement.

Regarding the growing awareness about the Kashmir issue at the international level, he said that besides the British and EU Parliamentarians, human rights bodies have also condemned India’s barbarism and brutality in the illegally occupied Kashmir.

The event was attended and addressed by former Kashmir prime minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, former Senate chairman Syed Nair Hussain Bukhari, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Human Rights Mashaal Hussain Malik, Senator Talha Mehmood and others.

