Security beefed up for Chehlum processions

Islamabad: A high-level meeting was held in Islamabad on Tuesday to ensure peaceful and peaceful conduct of ‘Chehlum’ processions and ‘majlis’.

The meeting was attended by scholars of all school of thoughts, members of the Peace Committee, additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, magistrates, representatives of law enforcement organizations, traffic police, Islamabad police superintendents, directors of emergency and disaster management, revenue staff, local government, and other stakeholders.