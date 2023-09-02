Senate panel approves bill on mandatory screening of blood pressure

ISLAMABAD: Despite strong opposition by federal health ministry, the Senate Standing Committee on Health has unanimously approved a bill for mandatory screening of every adult citizen for hypertension on a visit of any public or private healthcare facility in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Opportunistic Screening and Treatment of Hypertension Bill, 2023, was presented by Senator Sania Nishtar. She said the bill was introduced in the larger public interest as it could prevent thousands of deaths due to cardiovascular disease, stroke and kidney failures caused by hypertension, which is a silent killer and most of the population is undiagnosed for the hypertension.

Dr Nishtar claimed that around 300,000 people annually die of hypertension and its complications in Pakistan. She maintained that although a vast majority of adult Pakistani population was hypertensive, most of the people were not aware that they were suffering from the disease.

According to the draft bill, all adult citizens upon their contact with the healthcare system shall undergo opportunistic blood pressure screening as a routine part of their healthcare experience. The screening shall be carried out by healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses or other authorized healthcare providers in accordance with the guidelines issued by the health ministry.

The screening results shall be recorded in the individual’s medical record for future reference and monitoring purposes. In case of detection of hypertension, patients shall be referred to appropriate services to manage the disease.

The bill further recommends establishment of a monitoring unit within the ministry to oversee the implementation and effectiveness of the mandatory opportunistic blood pressure screening protocols and treatment optimization.

It further recommended that ministry in collaboration with relevant stakeholders should launch awareness campaigns to educate citizens, promoting healthy lifestyle, balanced nutrition and weight management while government shall allocate funding for the implementation.

Health committee’s chairman Senator Humayun Mohmand said once the bill is approved by the Senate and the National Assembly, it would become a law and would help saving thousands of lives as most of the people having hypertension or high blood pressure remained undiagnosed in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Senate panel was briefed that only 108 out of 2,729 candidates cleared the National Registration Examination. Senator Rubina Khalid said PMDC increased the passing score from 50 to 70 pc without providing any sufficient ground.

The committee directed to reconsider the passing criteria by keeping in view the general international practice.