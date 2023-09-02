PIA reports Rs64bn losses in second half of last fiscal year

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has reported a 47pc increase in losses in the second half of the last fiscal year owing to a hike in fuel and other costs.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company reported a net loss of Rs64.048 billion for the half year ended June 30, up from a loss of Rs43.484 million the previous year.

The company also skipped a dividend for this period. Loss per share came in at Rs12.24, compared with a loss per share of Rs8.31 during the same period last year. The company said its revenue for the year increased to Rs127.161 billion, compared with Rs73.890 billion a year earlier. However, the cost of fuel and others remained higher at Rs110.088 billion from Rs76.490 billion during the same period last year. Aircraft fuel cost increased to Rs48.348 billion from Rs30.577 billion.

Finance costs rose to Rs38.752 billion against Rs21.704 billion last year which increased the losses. For the quarter that ended June 30, the company announced losses of Rs26.042 billion, compared with Rs29.135 billion during the same quarter last year. Loss per share for the quarter came at Rs4.98 compared with LPS of Rs5.57 last year.