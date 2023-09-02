Khattak says May 9 incidents were pre-planned

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians (PTIP) Chairman Pervez Khattak alleged on Friday that the May 9 incidents were pre-planned and party chief Imran Khan had mentally prepared the people for that.

“I myself saw all the videos after which I came to the conclusion that whatever happened on May 9 was done at the behest of Imran Khan.” Some people were prepared for these events in advance,” he alleged while talking to reporters during a visit to the China Window.

He said the PTI government could not take steps for the development of the country during its almost four-year rule at the centre though he personally tried his best to take steps in various fields but his words were not paid attention. Pervez Khattak said instead of fighting the institutions, steps were needed for the development of the country and the nation.

Defending the launch of his party, he said the PTIP was formed neither to defame Imran Khan nor has to pave the way for him to become the KP chief minister again.

“Instead of joining other parties, PTI members have come together by joining one platform[PTIP],” he said and added that he and his party members wanted to do more work for KP.

The PTIP chief of his party would not fight the institutions and hopefully win the next general elections.

He said China Window had played an important role in the promotion of Pakistan-China friendship. “The CPEC [China-Pakistan Economic Corridor] is a great initiative for economic and economic development of Pakistan, which will provide employment to people in the province,” he said.

The PTIP chief said CPEC would usher in a new era of prosperity in the country. “The statements about alleged corruption made by Murad Saeed, the then federal minister in the PTI government, affected the CPEC project,” he felt. Pervez Khattak said China was Pakistan’s trusted friend, which had always helped Pakistan and will continue to play its role in the development of the country.

Earlier, he visited different galleries of the China Window, signed on the friendship wall and recorded his views in the guests’ book.