Finance minister still chair of PSX BoD

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Finance Dr Shamshad Akhtar still holds the position of chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as also reflected on the website of the stock exchange.

This has been seen by some as a conflict of interest since Dr Akhtar is now minister of finance. Top official sources confirmed to The News on Friday that Dr Shamshad Akhtar has not yet resigned as chairperson of the Board of Directors of the PSX. She had also served on the boards of two more public-sector companies but it is not confirmed whether she resigned from them or completed her tenure and so relinquished charge. However, she continues to serve as chair for the PSX board.

It may be noted that the Corporate Governance Rules for public-sector companies, amended in 2017, bar any official from taking board positions on the basis of conflict of interest.

This reporter had on August 25 asked Minister for Finance Dr Shamshad Akhtar whether she was indeed still chairperson of the PSX Board of Directors and whether or not it was a conflict of interest. There was no response. Then last Wednesday, on August 30, Dr Akhtar was again reminded of the question she hadn’t answered when this reporter saw her after attending the Senate Standing Committee on Finance meeting at Parliament House. She had replied with: “Please show some patience and you will get a reply”. When asked about the timeframe for an answer, she insisted on “patience” but did not give any specific time. She even went on to say that “you possess the right to write whatever you like.” This reporter waited for two more days but got no reply. A question was also sent to the DG Media at the Ministry of Finance; eight days later too there was no reply.

A reminder of the law might be instructive at this time. According to the Corporate Governance Rules amended in 2017, the principle of objectivity, integrity and honesty requires the following:

One, the directors and executives of a public sector do not allow a conflict of interest to undermine their objectivity in any of their activities, both professional and private and do not use their position in the public sector company to further their private gains in a social or business relationship outside the company. If a situation arises where an actual or potential conflict of interest exists, there shall be appropriate identification, disclosure and management of such conflict of interest.

And, two, an appropriate conflict of interest policy is developed and duly enforced. Such a policy shall clearly lay down circumstances or considerations when a person may be deemed to have an actual or potential conflict of interest, and the procedure for disclosing such interest:

The law gives as explanation that for the purposes of the above-mentioned clause a person shall be deemed to have an interest in a matter if he has any stake, pecuniary or otherwise, in such matter which could reasonably be regarded as giving rise to a conflict between his duty to objectively perform his functions under these rules so that his ability to consider and decide any matter impartially or to give any advice without bias, may reasonably be regarded as impaired.

Three, where a director, executive or other employee has a conflict of interest in a particular matter, such person shall play no part in the relevant discussion, decision or action. Four, a “register of interests” is maintained to record all relevant personal, financial and business interests of directors and executives who have any decision making role in the company, and the same shall be made publicly available. Such interests may include any significant political activity, including office holding, elected positions, public appearances and candidature for election, undertaken in the last five years.

And, five, a declaration by the directors and executives that they shall not offer or accept any payment, bribe, favour or inducement which might influence, or appear to influence, their decisions and actions.