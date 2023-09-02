LAHORE: The newly-appointed Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Brig (retd) M Sajid Khokhar took charge of the office here on Friday.
The chairman also took briefings on the working of the authority.
A spokesperson for the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority said that after taking charge, the chairman announced an ad hoc relief allowance for Tevta employees.
The newly-appointed chairman also approved an increase in the salaries of employees as per the notification of the Punjab government.
Salaries of grade 1 to 16 were increased by 35 percent whereas salaries of grade 17 to 22 were increased by 30 percent.
