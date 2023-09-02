Minister unhappy over slow progress of uplift projects

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer presided over a meeting at Tevta Secretariat in which CEO PIEDMC Ali Moazzam Syed gave a briefing on the progress of development works in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park Sheikhupura.

The provincial minister expressed his displeasure over the slow progress of the development projects and directed to present a plan to complete the development works within the stipulated period.

While addressing the meeting, the minister said that along with the completion of development works in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park, construction of link roads should also be completed soon. He said that only by providing standard industrial infrastructure in industrial estates, new factories will be set up, therefore delay in the completion of development works of industrial estates cannot be tolerated.

The minister said that proper strategy and effective monitoring is needed for the timely completion of development works. He said that government wanted 100% colonisation of industrial centres.

Secretary Industry and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta, Additional Secretary Commerce, Senior Economic Adviser, officials of Nespak and related officers attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, a traders’ delegation led by LCCI President Kashif Anwar called on Provincial Industries Minister SM Tanveer at the Energy Department and discussed trade and economic activities in the province.

During the meeting, discussion was held to increase the timing of restaurants and bakeries. The minister noted that conducive atmosphere was provided to promote trade and economic activities and emphasis that every possible facilities was being provided to the traders to continue to their economic activities.

The timing of restaurants and bakeries would be reviewed in consultation with stakeholders and a strategy would be adopted so that the trade activities are not impacted, he added.

Additional Secretary Industries Department, District government officials and traders representatives were also present.